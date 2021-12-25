Madam Boss Pledges US$500 For Mutare Accident Hero

By A Correspondent- Social media celebrity Madam Boss has pledged US$500 to Mr Surizani Butau.

kind Mr Surizani

Batau retrieved eight (8) passengers from Beta bus, which was on fire.

He is being hospitalised after sustaining injuries during the rescue operation.

An online publication, Sly Media reports that Madam Boss wants to extend US$500 to Butau.

“Help us with Mr Sirizani Butau contact details MadamBoss want to say thank you for risking your own life to help others he getting $500 USD cash,” Madam Boss

“Thank you Bhudhi God bless”

“RIP to our Mtare brothers and Sisters”, posted Sly Media on their social media platforms.

ZimEye.com has also launched a fundraising campaign to reward Butau for rescuing the trapped passengers.

The accident happened on Christmas Eve after the bus driver had reportedly encroached into the lane of an oncoming fuel tanker at the 242km peg on the Harare – Mutare Road at or around 1700hrs on 24 December 2021.

Police say five people have died while 60 others were injured in the accident.

Here is Mr Surizanu Batau’s Ecocash number +263773024849