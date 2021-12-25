MDC Alliance Visits Beta Bus Accident Scene

MDC Alliance deputy president Lynette Karenyi Kore has visited the accident scene where people perished yesterday following a head on collision between a Beta Bus and a fuel tanker.

Posting on Twitter, the MDC Alliance said they stand in solidarity with victims of the Mutare bus disaster.

“We stand in solidarity with the victims of the tragic Mutare Bus disaster. We extend our deep condolences to the loved ones of those who tragically passed away. President ⁦@nelsonchamisa⁩ deployed VP ⁦@KarenyiKore⁩ to the scene of the accident in solidarity.”

Speaking at the accident scene, Kore said;

“We have come here to see where the accident happened yesterday in the Beta bus mishap, where a lot of people perished. Many do not know the identities of the victims. We are calling for the government to ensure that things are done speedily, forensics are done so that facts are established. We also ask so that families are comforte. Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their beloved. We ask that the government put in policies that ensure that there are laws to help in such road safety accidents. We ask that the government make sure that the roads are dualised to minimise accidents, and in our current setting as we go to Christmas we all reduce speed. There is nothing more we can do other than to offer our love. May God comfort you. To those who are travelling, let us be both careful and caring.”

