Beitbridge Man In Fake Covid Certificates Issuance Spree

By- A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Beitbridge for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates bearing the logo on a Harare laboratory.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrest of Daniel Chingandi, saying the police officers were acting on a tip-off.

Below is the police statement on the case:

A Security Services Team on Operation ‘No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe’, in Beitbridge acted on a tip-off and arrested Daniel Chingandi (28) for producing fake COVID-19 certificates bearing a logo for Gopath Clinical Laboratory & Baines Pathology Laboratory in Harare. Police recovered a pro-line till printer, Samsung P580 laptop, Conon printer, Huawei p40 cellphone & a fake COVID 19 certificate from the suspect.

COVID-19 vaccination certificates are a requirement in many countries and many institutions, thereby forcing those who are unable or unwilling to get vaccinated to approach fraudsters who create fake certificates.