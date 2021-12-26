Kalimbwe Cuts Charamba To Size

Tinashe Sambiri|Joseph Kalimbwe of Zambia’s UPND has blasted Zanu PF for being upset with his Christmas message to the MDC Alliance.

Kalimbwe posted a Christmas message citing the MDC Alliance and UPND friends across the world.

“These ones from Charamba’s party are upset and say I politicized Christmas day by including wishing MDCA and ACT friends in a Merry Christmas text.

We don’t belong to the same WhatsApp group comrades. Just wish each other a Merry Christmas too. Its simple arithmetic,” Kalimbwe wrote on Twitter.