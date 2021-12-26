NGO Spoils Female Inmates

By- Inmates at Chikurubi Female Prison received a Christmas gift to savour when a Non-Governmental Organisation, Jedidiah Trust organised a reunion for them and their children.

The 161 incarcerated mothers had the opportunity to spend time with their children who received food hampers donated by the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives.



Chikurubi Female Prison Officer in Charge, Superintendent Mervis Dzimbanhete said the reunion highlights the value of mother and child relationships.

“We really value this reunion because a mother is very special. We cannot speak of a mother without involving the children. And we cannot make reference to a child without including the mothers. I want to thank Jedidiah for the mind-set they had to help children reunite with their mothers,” she said.

Jedidiah Trust representative Mr Lovemore Chikwanda said this was meant to re-unite families and improve relations between children and their incarcerated parents.

“As you are bonding with children my appeal is that as mothers you change your behaviour and live a purposeful life when you leave prison.

“To those who committed crimes such as stealing, you should understand that you should work hard to get money. To those who committed other crimes, know that crime does not pay. Good mothers always think of their children first, would you want your children to return here in prison next time if you are supposed to be have been released by then?

“Some incarcerated mothers have given a burden to their families to lie on their behalf so that children don’t know they are in prison. Right now is the time to do self-introspection and correct the mistakes made. We work with some of the children who are in support groups, some are mocked at school because of their imprisoned mothers while some are not staying well in communities because they are labelled children of thieves,” Mr Chikwanda lamented.

The initiative to reunite incarcerated mothers with their children is part of Jedidiah Trust’s mandate to facilitate rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates and to ensure they and their families cope with challenges during and after incarceration.

A 2014 survey by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency revealed that one in three children whose parents are incarcerated are undernourished, while many of the children’s other needs are not adequately met.

-State media