Soldier Guns Down Eight(8) Mhondoro Villagers

Share

By A Correspondent- Reports reaching us from Mhondoro say that a Zimbabwe National Army soldier has shot eight people in Mhondoro Ngezi’s Turf ward 11.

The reports said the soldier gunned down the villagers after a misunderstanding during a beer drink at the local shopping centre.

ZimEye is making efforts of getting official confirmation from the Zimbabwe Republic Police.