Chipinge Man Shoots Lover Four Times

By A Correspondent- A 38-year old man from Chipinge is on the run after he allegedly shot and injured his girlfriend in the early hours of this Monday.

The suspect, Freeman Sithole, shot 30-year old Shingai Magazi from Panganai Village under Chief Mutema, four times in both hands and in the chest.

Magazi was ferried to Birchenough Bridge Hospital where she is currently admitted.

Reports suggest that Sithole and Magazi had a misunderstanding over their relationship status, which resulted in the suspect assaulting the victim before shooting her as she tried to escape.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying investigations are underway.-statemedia