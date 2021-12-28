Mr Mnangagwa Please Do Something About Escalating Robberies

Zimbabwe has enjoyed peace since independence except during the Gukurahundi era and time of elections.

The absence of war doesn’t mean a nation is at peace.

Every Zimbabwean is no longer at peace with the rising armed robberies allegedly being done by members of the security forces or former service members.

The government can investigate reasons why our loyal security forces have turned into robbers but as civilians we blame the economic crisis which ZanuPF government is pushing this country into through mismanagement of the economy and their looting of resources.

The security forces know the dirty corruption deals by ZanuPF big chefs.The dirty corruption deals are done on state institutions which these security forces guard.When the security forces see, silently approving corruption by the senior ZanuPF government officials they are hurt when they see their valueless peanuts local currency salary.

The government must find a solution to the salaries of civil servants and uniformed forces as soon as possible.

The use of illegal firearms in the streets will become a dangerous culture which will be very difficult to eradicate in future. A solution must be found as soon as possible.

Zimbabwe will top the world as a Crime Nation very soon if it remain unchecked .Crimes especially of firearms affects tourism, investments and business development.

Zimbabweans in the streets are asking unanswered questions. 1)Why didnt we have armed robbery of this magnitude and frequency during Robert Mugabe’s administration? 2)Does it mean The Police General is less capable than Chihuri? 3) Most robbers are from the army does it mean that the Army General is failing to stamp his authority? 4) Does it mean the Mnangagwa administration has failed to prevent armed robbery? 5) Why do citizens keep large sums of money without banking?

