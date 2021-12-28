Police Hunt For Woman Who Stole Husband’s Guns, Rented Them Out To Robbers

Share

By A Correspondent- Police are looking for a 39 year old Harare woman who allegedly rented out her husband’s guns to armed robbers without his knowledge.

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) recovered two pistols during a raid at Norest Kufa’s Greendale residence in Harare.

The raid followed the arrest of a suspected armed robber, Edwin Muchagwa (42).

Muchagwa appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko this Tuesday facing two counts of armed robbery and impersonating a police officer. He also faces three other charges of armed robbery.

Mateko remanded Muchagwa in custody to 28 January 2022.

Kufa is accused of breaking into her husband’s safe and stealing the guns which she allegedly rented out to Muchagwa and other criminals. In return, Kufa allegedly got first refusal on the stolen goods.

The Police recovered two stolen vehicles from Kufa, a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Allion, which she allegedly bought at giveaway prices from Muchagwa.

Prosecutors told the court that Kufa is on the run after evading the police dragnet.