80 People Perish In Christmas Holiday Accidents

Share

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has said that 77 people died in road accidents during the Christmas holidays.

The deaths were recorded from 15th-27th December 2021 and were in comparison with those recorded in 2020.

Below is the police statement:

The period encompasses Unity Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On Unity Day, 22nd December 2021, 120 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide of which three (03) were fatal, three (03) people were killed while 16 were injured compared to 112 road traffic accidents with four (04) fatal, five (5) deaths while 67 people were injured in the year 2020.

On Christmas day, 25th December 2021, 91 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide of which 10 were fatal, killing 13 people, injuring 59 compared to 130 road traffic accidents recorded during the same period in 2020 of which three (3) were fatal, with five (5) deaths and 44 people being injured.

On Boxing Day, 26th December 2021, 59 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide of which 10 were fatal, killing 12 people while 25 were injured.

In 2020, 61 road traffic accidents were recorded which include five (5) fatal which killed five (5) people and injured 45 others.

On 27th December 2021, 60 road traffic accidents were recorded, one being fatal and one person killed whilst 12 people were injured compared to the year 2020 where 58 accidents were recorded, with two (2) being fatal, 17 people killed whilst 43 others injured.

Most of the road traffic accidents occurred on highways as a result of speeding, inattention, misjudgement, following too close and recklessness on the part of drivers.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges drivers to be cautious and promote road safety on the roads this holiday.

We remind drivers that road safety is a collective responsibility that needs the cooperation of all motorists.