HH Introduces Free Education

By A Correspondent- Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that parents with children attending public schools would not pay fees in January 2022.

HH posted this announcement on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Ever imagined that you’d be entering January without worrying about school fees? Jan 2022, if you have a child in public school, you won’t pay anything. This is what we promised & have delivered. When we removed fuel subsidies, this is what we intended for our people. #Zambia“.

