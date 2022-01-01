Chitungwiza Threatens House Demolitions

Share

By- Chitungwiza Town Council has threatened to destroy houses which it said were illegally constructed in Seke’s Unit D shopping centre.

The local authority has since given a 48-hour ultimatum to residents to remove them or risk demolitions.

Acting Town Clerk Evangelist Machona said that residents who are building or have already built any structures at the shopping centre have to produce authentic documentation to prove that everything was done above board or risk losing the properties. Wrote Machona:

Notice is hereby given that it has come to the attention of Council that at Town Centre Unit D Shopping Centre, illegal structures (buildings and durawalls) are in the process of being put up or have already been put up without Council approval.

Therefore, take note that in terms of Section 35 of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29: 12) you are ordered to Demolish any structures erected and remove any rubble from the land and restore the land to its original state.

This order comes into operation within 48hrs and the demolitions and actions outlined herein should be completed by January the 2nd, 2022.

All those buildings without adequate council papers and inspections will risk having their structures demolished.

-NewZimbabwe