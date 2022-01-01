Jabulani Sibanda Bounces Back

Share

By A Correspondent- Zanu-PF yesterday announced 10 provincial chairpersons who emerged victorious following successful polls held this week with new office bearers being elected in seven provinces.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province Mary Mliswa-Chikoka beat three contestants for the Mashonaland West provincial chairmanship.

She was battling it out with Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza, former provincial youth chairman Vengai Musengi and ex-Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation chief executive officer Happison Muchechetere.

Social Amenities and Housing Minister Daniel Garwe snatched the provincial chairmanship in Mashonaland East, while Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndlovu is the new chairman for Matabeleland South.

Former vice chairman for Masvingo province Robson Mavhenyengwa landed the top post after defeating the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira.

In Bulawayo, former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZILWA) chairman, Jabulani Sibanda emerged victorious while in Midlands province, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Larry Mavima was uncontested.

He is taking over from Daniel Mackenzie-Ncube who decided not to seek re-election.

Godwills Masimirembwa retained his post in Harare province after he beat his former vice chairman Godfrey Gomwe.

Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe won in Mashonaland Central while the Deputy Minister of Transport Mike Madiro landed the Manicaland post.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo also retained his post as leader of the party in the province.

There was meticulous verification of the results for accountability purposes and ensure a resounding victory in the 2023 harmonised elections

The new provincial leaders’ major task is to ensure unity among party members in their respective jurisdictions and to spearhead the mobilisation of more than five million votes in next year’s elections.

New brooms emerged in the Women’s League race, with Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Minister Aplonia Munzverengwi trouncing former provincial chair Lyn Gororo, while Rejoice Sibanda took over the reins in Bulawayo province.

In Harare province Ratidzo Mukarati bounced back at the helm of the league in a tightly contested race with Betty Kaseke, who was at the helm in an interim capacity.

Happiness Nyakuedzwa retained her post in Manicaland province, while Tsitsi Gezi emerged victorious in Mashonaland Central.

Constance Shamu won in Mashonaland West while Dora Msimanga won in Matabeleland North.

Sindisiwe Nleya is now the new chairperson for Matabeleland South, while Tsitsi Zhou from Midlands and Agnia Mhlanga from Masvingo complete the list.

Isaac Taskan is now the Mashonaland East provincial youth league chairman. Emmanuel Mahachi retained his position in Harare province, while John Paradza won in Masvingo province.

Tafadzwa Gwinji is now the Mashonaland West youth chair taking over from Vengai Musengi, while in Matebeleland South, Moses Langa is now the new Youth League boss.

In Mashonaland Central, Emerson Raradza is now in charge while Stanley Sakupwanya took over the reins in Manicaland. E Murechu will be the Youth League chairman for Bulawayo.

In Matabeleland North, the elections were not conducted because the candidates were over the required age.

The elections were deferred pending guidance and direction from the party leadership.

National Political Commissar Mike Bimha announced the preliminary results saying they will be deliberated at an upcoming Politburo meeting.