Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Implicated In Another Academic Theft Case

By Religion Reporter | The white suited Nigerian preacher Chris Oyakhilome has been implicated in another case of academic theft.

Oyakhilome who has plagiarised the writings of 20th century, EW Kenyon and made millions of dollars from them, is implicated for stealing James Farmer’s book title Gathering Clouds for his New Year publications.

The below was a comment passed by the famous whistleblower Bisola Johnson who wrote:

CAN’T EVERYONE HAVE THEIR PERSONAL YEARLY THEME FOR THEMSELVES? ANOTHER UNSCRIPTURAL DOCTRINE. MUST PASTORS TURN US TO ROBOTS?😭😭😭

This is one of the problems we should stop in churches. How can a so called pastor declare what you must pursue throughout the year. If Chris want to gather clouds, let him do it. What if what you wanted is relocation, marriage for example, you will abandoned your projects and be pursuing clouds 😳? A book is published on September 16, 2016 about World war 2 on gathering clouds. Possibly this was the book Chris read that gave him idea of remodeling your life and you haven’t read it. KNOW GOD FOR YOURSELF, YOU ARE NOT A MORON.