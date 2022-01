Epworth Woman Nabbed For Selling Drugs

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of an Epworth woman for selling drugs.

ZRP said the woman was selling dangerous drugs at her house.

Police said this in a statement.

Detectives in Harare acted on a tip off and arrested Patricia Munyengeri (38) at her house in Epworth for unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs. The suspect was found in possession of 20kg x 13 bags of loose dagga weighing 260 kg.