“Harassment Of Gutu Teacher Can’t Be Tolerated”

Tinashe Sambiri|

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe(ARTUZ) has denounced the harassment of Batsiranai Ngugama of Serima High School in Gutu District.

Ngugama is an English Language teacher at the Roman Catholic tun school.

Zanu PF bigwigs, Chief Serima, MP John Paradza and Central Intelligence bosses ordered the immediate transfer of Ngugama.

He is accused of denouncing the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa and “inciting” members of the local community to vote for President Nelson Chamisa.

State Security agents claim Ngugama is a security threat.

ARTUZ posted on Twitter:

While we are pushing for the revival of the classroom.State actors & ZANU PF cadres are escalating victimization of trs further suffocating the classroom.

MP Paradza in Gutu is deploying thugs & State agents to haunt a teacher at Serima High accusing him of not supporting ZANU PF.