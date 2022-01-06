Has ED’s Son Married Pokello?

By Showbiz Reporter | A report going rounds in ZANU PF circles says the socialite, Pokello Nare has been married off to one of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons.

The report says Nare was paid off lobola 4 months ago, without stating which of Mnangagwa’s sons took the spiritual step.

Pokello Nare

Contacted by ZimEye on Thursday afternoon, Pokello laughed off the idea of a wedding having happened, albeit without necessarily denying that she got married off.

“What wedding are you talking about, what wedding are you talking about?” she said posing a question as she laughed it away, before putting the phone down.

Nare is a classy socialite popular for showing off cars and expensive outfits and is also a former Big Brother Africa actor. She is also the daughter of former Local govt Minister Ignatius Chombo’s girlfriend.