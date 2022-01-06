Tragedy As Trio Drown While Attempting To Cross Into S.A

Share

By A Correspondent- Three border jumpers believed to be Zimbabwean recently drowned in Limpopo River while attempting to cross into South Africa.

Zimbabwe and South African police have so far retrieved the body of a man believed to have drowned while illegally crossing into the neighbouring country through a crossing point near Maroy Farm some 40km west of Beitbridge town.

Efforts are underway to retrieve two more bodies that have been spotted on the South African side of the Limpopo River. It is reported that divers from the two countries failed to retrieve the two bodies on Tuesday due to the turbulent river current.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said they were continuing with the efforts to retrieve the bodies today.

He said the search was initiated on Monday after two women reported that their husbands had drowned near a crossing point close to Nottingham Estate on Sunday.

“The divers came across the three bodies while searching for two men who were reported to have drowned on Sunday,” said Chief Supt Nyongo.

“However, the bodies we have spotted so far are not of those two men. As police, we are still treating them as missing persons.

“Searches are still on and during such searches and efforts are being made to retrieve two more bodies that were sighted at the same point at a deeper end”.

He said the police were suspecting there could be more cases of drowning along the Limpopo River, where the level of water has relatively risen.