Freedom At Last For Mako!

Tinashe Sambiri| Prominent human rights activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has finally walked out of prison…

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly member, Joana Mamombe has described the release of Makomborero Haruzivishe from jail as freedom delayed through unwarranted detention.

However, Mamombe says there is joy among soldiers of the people’s struggle.

“Finally! Thank you GOD

Freedom at last ! We Can’t wait to welcome you home Makomborero Haruzivishe

Many thanks to the legal team Prof Lovemore Madhuku, Simon Chabuka and Obey Shava,” Mamombe posted on Twitter.

Makomborero Haruzivishe with Joana Mamombe