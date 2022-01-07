Gang Of Criminals Running Country

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe has been taken over by a gang of criminals, MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has declared.

The hard-hitting politician described the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa as a clown masquerading as a leader.

According to Hon Sikhala, the people’s struggle is unstoppable.

He argued:

“Our country was taken over by a criminal gang from 1980. Their business has been looting and looting to no end.

We need to stop it come 2023.

Zimbabwe needs new leaders.”

“The clueless party is saying they will suffocate us and make sure we don’t campaign.

You suffocate those who can be suffocated, not us.

We are the people.”

“A country that cannot issue a mere passport and allows its citizens to travel with documents has cursed leadership.

Zimbabwe has no leadership. It has clowns masquerading as leaders.

We are in the hearts and souls of the people of Zimbabwe,” added Hon Sikhala.