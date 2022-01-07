JUST IN- Makomborero Haruzivishe Granted Bail

By A Correspondent- MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has been granted a ZW$20 000 bail.

Among other conditions, Haruzivishe was ordered to report twice a week at the Police’s Law and Order offices, and to reside at his given address. Speaking on the development, MDC Alliance national spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere said:

Mako has been granted bail. To report twice a week at Law and Order, reside at his given address, pay $20,000. Thank you, Jesus.

We have confirmed with the clerk of court at Rotten Row that there are no outstanding cases or warrants of arrests against Mako. Subject to all formalities, @MakomboreroH will be going home today. Thank you to everyone who campaigned for his freedom. Mako is now free.

Haruzivishe has been facing a number of charges including inciting public violence and kidnapping.

He denies violating any law, and his party says “these are trumped-up charges” must be viewed as the government’s attempt to crack down on dissent.

The former students unionist has been in detention for the past ten months.