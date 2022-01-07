Ken Sharpe’s Pokugara Properties In Another Trial Delaying Gimmick

By A Correspondent| Harare Magistrate Taurai Manuwere has postponed the trial of Pokugara Properties and its employee Michael Van Blerk for the umpteenth time due to the absence of the accused’s lawyer who is reportedly isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

According to Zed Chidyausiku, Pokugara Properties and Van Blerk’s lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara came into close contact with a relative who tested positive to COVID-19.

Chidyausiku said Zhuwarara was due to go for a Covid-19 retest today.

Pokugara Properties and Van Blerk are not strangers to giving excuses to delay trial.

Last year Van Blerk once failed to attend the court claiming to have fallen off a horse.

In another classic excuse, Van Blerk’s lawyer told the court that he suffered catatonic seizure which affected his ability to follow through court proceedings.

At some point, the court ordered that Van Blerk be taken to a government hospital for medical examination.

A doctor who declared him fit to stand trial was victimised by unidentified people who threatened that the Pokugara Properties Managing Director was “munhu wa President”.

Perjury charges against Pokugara Properties and Van Blerk emanated from a High Court affidavit they deposed claiming that Harare businessman Katsimberis did not have approved architectural plans when he constructed a show house at the corner of Teviotdale and Whitwell Road in Borrowdale.

Katsimberis has since submitted evidence proving the authenticity of the plans including proof of payment in the form of bank statements from City of Harare confirming receipt of payment.

A City of Harare official has also exonerated Katsimberis after submitting an affidavit confirming the authenticity of a date stamp and signature appended on the plans.

Pokugara Properties and Van Blerk will be back in court on the 13th of January 2022.