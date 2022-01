Mako Bail Hearing Update: State Concedes He Is A Proper Candidate For Bail

The State concedes that @MakomboreroH is a proper candidate for bail. Defence counsel submits that Mako’s co-accused persons were admitted to bail. Mako is entitled to equal treatment of the law. He has also been granted bail in his other cases. pic.twitter.com/P4NZnNCJmi — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) January 7, 2022

