More Confusion On Zim Passport Fees

By A Correspondent- The government on Friday revised passport fees and set them at US$100 and US$200, respectively.

Kazembe Kazembe, the minister responsible for Home Affairs portfolio, which the passport offices fall under, said the US$100 is for an ordinary passport and US$200 for an emergency passport.

He announced this in Statutory Instrument 3 of 2022 cited as Citizenship (Passport Fees) Regulations of 2022.