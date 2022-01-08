State Security Agents Abduct MDC Alliance Official

Tinashe Sambiri|Suspected government agents abducted MDC Alliance official John Mupanduki on Friday morning at Nyika Growth Point, Bikita.

According to Media Centre Masvingo, Mupanduki’s whereabouts are unknown.

“MDCA in Masvingo revealed that their member John Mupanduki 29 was abducted by unknown assailants in the wee hours of today at his home at Nyika growth point. His whereabouts a still not known. # political hand suspected.# Human rights violations.

@ProfJNMoyo

@usembassyharare,” Media Centre wrote on Twitter.

Thousands of opposition supporters were murdered by Zanu PF hooligans and State security agents during the 2008 Presidential Election runoff.

The MDC Alliance is making frantic efforts to locate Mupanduki.