COVID-19 Setback For Lions Of Teranga

Senegal have suffered a huge blow after a couple of their key players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Monday’s Afcon 2021 Group B opener aganst Zimbabwe.

According to Senegalese media reports, at least three players have tested positive, among them Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Forward Famara Diedhiou also tested positive and will not be available for selection.

This is the second time the Senegal has been hit with an outbreak.

Before their departure for Cameroon, nine players and staff in the team contacted the virus.

The affected members included three players – Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy, Metz’s Tottenham loanee Pape Matar Sarr and Kayserispor forward Mame Thiam.

The outbreak forced the Teranga Lions, who have been home-based for their pre-tournament training, to delay their flight from Dakar to Cameroon.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe