Bob Saget Dies

By Showbiz Reporter | The US comedian and actor, Bob Saget has died

The actor who was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom “Full House,” passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday.

Bob Saget

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, the police said in their tweet.