ED’s Advice To Voters

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged voters to vote for local council and parliamentary representatives who have the interests of the people at heart in the coming by-elections.

Speaking during a clean-up campaign in Kwekwe, last Friday Mnangagwa urged the electorate to vote in representatives who will prioritise service delivery.

“As we prepare for the by-elections, which will be held on 26 March I call upon our people to vote into office political parties and individuals who are committed to wholeheartedly serving the people and improving their quality of life,” Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe will hold by-elections in March following mass recalls of parliamentarians and councillors by MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora who was scoring political goals with his nemesis MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Meanwhile, turning to the clean-up campaign Mnangagwa said his administration was going to coordinate outcomes of the national clean-up programmes.

“So that it becomes an avenue to accelerate the promotion of recycling initiatives in line with targets set in the National Development Strategy 1.

“Over and above this I invite increased financial material infrastructure and technological investments in the recycling industry which is taking shape,” he said.

He urged local authorities to create an enabling environment which, supports sustainable solid waste management and refuse collection modalities.

“I urge local authorities to play their part for the programme to be a success. This must include providing residents with access to basic infrastructure such as refuse bins and the establishment of waste transfer institutions which, promote recycling such as waste management committees.

“The current status quo whereby, refuse and waste within our communities and towns is going uncollected for months on end is not acceptable,” he said.

Mnangagwa said it is disheartening that investment proposals for the conversion of waste energy, presented to some local authorities had not been approved for years.