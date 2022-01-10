‘Mnangagwa’s Tweet That Made Zimbabwe Lose To Senegal’

Share

By Dorothy Moyo | Below is the tweet by the ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa which according to many citizens is responsible for bringing bad luck on the national team today.

Zimbabwe was bashed 1-0 by Senegal during the AFCON cup qualifier. Many Zimbabweans say Mnangagwa should not have said anything because whatever he is involved in dies instantly. Mnangagwa had before the match tweeted saying “Warriors! All of Zimbabwe is behind you today!”

He was asked to withdraw his words as they would mess the game outcome, which later became the inevitable.

O finish watovapa mhepo kare rega uwone kurakasha kwatiri kuitwa — Cde Cheu Cheu Mabhunu (@MashipeJeff) January 10, 2022

Emmerson-Mnangagwa