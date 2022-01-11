Chinese Nationals Caged For Fraud

By-Two Chinese nationals and a local man Monday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of altering a company’s registration documentation in a bid to elbow out the late firm owner’s wife, who is also a co-director, from its shareholding.

Zhang Suyi (36), Fan Xinhua (57) and Vengesai Mhlanga (45) denied the fraud charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko, who remanded them in custody to January 18 for trial.

They are alternatively charged with violating the Companies and other Business Entity Act.

The trio are alleged to have altered Jiang Shan Civil Explosives (Pvt) Limited’s registration documents in a bid to elbow out Zhang Bin from its shareholding.

Zhang Bin co-owned Jiang Shan Civil Explosives (Pvt) with her late husband Dong Liu with 26.55 percent and 73.45 percent shareholding respectively, according to the State.