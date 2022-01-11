Mzembi Says ED Appointed A Clown In Mudha

By A Correspondent| Former Tourism minister Walter Mzembi has slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for appointing the now dismissed State Security minister Owen Ncube saying he never understood how he chose him for a ministerial appointment.

Mzembi said Mudha is a clown with the modicum of intellect and statecraft to assume such a position.

“Of all Murambwi ‘ s Ministerial appointments this one I never understood ! A Minister must have a modicum of intellect and statecraft beyond feigned loyalties , the reasons cited in discharging him clearly affirm this . A clown !,” said Mzembi on Twitter.

