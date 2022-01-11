ZEC Labours To Defend Rigging Attempts

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has struggled to explain why they postponed the Mobile Voter Registration process.

Below is ZEC’s statement issued by their Acting Chief Elections Officer J. P. Chigidji:

Postponement of Mobile Voter Registration After consultations with other critical players in voter registration, the mobile voter registration exercise pencilled for 06 December 2021 has been postponed to February 2022. The need to uphold inclusivity, which is one of the Commission’s core values, has necessitated this postponement.

This deferment is meant to allow all eligible stakeholders to acquire national identity cards, which are requisite for voter registration.

The period initially slated for the voter registration exercise would have excluded some stakeholders without national identity cards.

The postponement will also give Civil Registry enough time to prepare for issuance of identity documents to a large population within a specified period.