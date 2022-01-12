BREAKING: Peter Mutasa-Wins-Crisis Coalition Chairmanship

Share

By A Correspondent | Former ZCTU president, Peter Mutasa has emerged victorious in the just ended Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition election.

Peter Mutasa

The Labour union activist is known for his strong anti regime stance and anti neo-liberal policies governing Zimbabwe. He stood toe to toe against the regime when he was President of the Labour movement, ZCTU (Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions).

Congratulatory messages have started flocking in from various organisations and activists saluting and wishing the new chairperson well.

He will be deputized by Bush Dube while ARTUZ President Obert Masaraure will be spokesperson.

More to follow….