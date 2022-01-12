ED Warned Owen “Mudha” Ncube

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa had issued a warning to deal decisively with divisive elements within the ruling party before sacking State Security Minister, Owen Ncube on Monday.

In his address during last week’s ZANU Politburo meeting, Mnangagwa threatened to take action against officials fanning factionalism within the party.

Ncube was fired from the Government for “conduct that was deemed inappropriate for a Minister of Government”, according to a terse statement issued by Mnangagwa’s office.

No specific reason was given for Ncube’s dismissal but it is believed that his sacking had to do with recent disturbances that rocked ZANU PF Midlands provincial structures.

Ncube reportedly hired thugs that disrupted last Saturday’s Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting meant to elect members to fill vacant posts.

The meeting was abandoned following disturbances by the thugs without completing its agenda.

Addressing the Politburo meeting held before Ncube’s sacking to endorse provincial chairpersons that won the 28 December provincial elections, Mnangagwa said:

Let me further hasten to say that constitutionalism, unity, peace, harmony and development remain our absolute compass, now and going into the future.

Irregularities and political chicanery across party structures must be decisively dealt with and expunged from the party.

I urge the party leadership to always listen to the aspirations of the people at every level.

It is equally important that the party leadership and membership in general work concretely to achieve a better quality of life for our people.

It is after all the people who have entrusted us with the mandate to govern over our great country.-statemedia