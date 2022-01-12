Full Text: Statement On MDC Alliance National Standing Committee Meeting

Share

COMMUNIQUE ON 11/01/2022 NATIONAL STANDING COMMITTEE MEETING

On the 11th of January 2022, the National Standing Committee of the MDC Alliance met in accordance with the party’s constitution. The National Standing Committee received the reports of the President and the Secretary-General. The following matters were deliberated upon:

A. Deepening National Crisis

Political Environment & Economic Crisis: Contrary to the regime’s propaganda that paints a false picture of economic progress, the party expresses concern over Zimbabwe’s multi-faceted governance, economic and social crisis which has manifested in mass starvation, over-taxation, corruption, hyperinflation, 49% extreme poverty, joblessness, wage erosion, poor earnings by civil servants and poor remuneration crisis in the education sector. We condemn the continued implementation of anti-poor policies which will be a matter of the past under an MDC Alliance Government. Beitbridge Forced Migration Crisis: The forced migration crisis at Beitbridge Border Post is a manifestation of a longstanding crisis of governance in Zimbabwe. While people move from country to country throughout the world, the Zimbabwe-South Africa migration is driven largely by chronic unemployment and extreme poverty in Zimbabwe which are directly connected to the illegitimacy of Mr Mnangagwa’s regime and the nation’s deep-seated governance crisis. We call for an urgent resolution to this crisis.

B. Agenda 2022

Agenda 2022 Address: Consistent with our tradition, the people’s President will unveil the Agenda 2022 statement on a date to be advised to give the nation direction and the expectation of things to be accomplished this year. The movement will do the needful to win Zimbabwe for change. The people’s leadership commits to raising the morale of the suffering masses, leading a monumental citizen organization effort and ensuring citizens are at the centre of change as we build the new. Election Preparedness: The people’s leadership is building a platform for a citizen-based campaign to mobilize for change, do the heavy lifting and carry out intensive preparations as we work to secure 6 million votes in the 2023 election and a two-thirds majority in Parliament. The people’s movement is still standing and we have successfully resisted the regime’s attempt to return Zimbabwe to one-party rule. Zimbabwe remains plagued by an illegitimacy crisis which has tainted all arms of government. Our core business is to secure transformation and change in Zimbabwe by winning elections and forming the next government. We thank the citizens for standing firm in rejecting dictatorship, corruption and injustice. We will continue to be a solidarity movement that practices ethical leadership and puts the people first in all policy-making, political activities and the implementation of our activities. Voter Registration Campaign, Youth Mobilization Drive & Electoral Reform Agenda: We repeat our call for all citizens to REGISTER TO VOTE. The people’s leadership calls for ZEC to stop the unconstitutional and illegal voter suppression and creation of bottlenecks in the voter registration process. We also call for the delivery of a transparent, verifiable voters’ roll. We call for the implementation of the electoral reforms set out in our Principles for Reliable Inclusive and Credible Elections in Zimbabwe (PRICE) document, including the alignment of the Electoral Act to the Constitution, the demilitarization of the ZEC secretariat, media reform and a transparent census and delimitation process. We call for a “BVR-type” voter registration blitz. We further demand that the national identity document crisis be addressed urgently. The movement has embarked on a dedicated youth mobilization drive to ensure that the young are registered and mobilized to vote and defend the vote in 2023. Remembering Dewa Mavhinga: The MDC Alliance continues to celebrate the life of Dewa Mavhinga who passed away at the end of last year. Dewa was a champion of human rights and the struggle for a better Zimbabwe. His legacy will be remembered by the many Zimbabweans for whose cause he bravely fought. The Release of Makomborero Haruzivishe: The MDC Alliance welcomes the release of the people’s hero, Makomborero Haruzivishe whose brave fight against tyranny and repression in Zimbabwe continues to inspire both the young and old. We maintain that he is innocent. It is not a crime to demand a better society.

Fadzayi Mahere

National Spokesperson