Mwonzora Taken To Task For Claiming Ownership Of MDC Alliance

Tinashe Sambiri| Journalists on Wednesday morning grilled Mr Douglas Mwonzora over claims that he is the leader of MDC Alliance.

Mwonzora was taken to task during a media briefing at Harvest House in Harare.

The politician declared himself leader of MDC Alliance in a letter written to ZEC on Tuesday.