Two Arrested For Robbing Taxi Driver Using Toy Guns

Two armed robbers who robbed a taxi driver last year using a toy gun have been arrested in Mutare.

The pair, Brighton Kasamba from Chitungwiza and Kelvin Maunde from Mutare today appeared in court facing robbery charges.

Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi remanded them in custody to January 25, 2022. They were asked to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State’s case that on May 15, 2021 at around 8pm, the complainant in the matter Tendai Chitanda parked his motor vehicle at Chikanga rank in Mutare waiting for customers.

Kasamba approached the complainant and pretended that he wanted to hire him to Fairbridge Park in Mutare.

The complainant Chitanda charged the accused US$3-00 and he went on to sit at the front seat.

Kasamba requested the complainant to pass through Old Harare rank in Mutare where they picked the accused two Maunde.

The complainant drove the motor vehicle to Fairbridge Park in Mutare.

Upon arrival at number 12 Shelly Street Fairbridge Park, Kasamba ordered the complainant to stop the vehicle as if they had arrived.

Maunde produced a toy pistol and pointed it at the complainant whilst demanding for the vehicle keys and all his belongings.

Kasamba produced a knife and also pointed it on the neck of the complainant.

He removed the complainant’s shoes and took some shoe laces and used them to tie the complainants’ hands and legs together. He was bundled into the back seat.

They searched the complainant and took US$12-00 , a cell phone and some belongings.

Kasamba drove the car to the Harare-Mutare Highway. They then dumped the complainant at Christmas pass in Mutare, and went away with the motor vehicle.

They proceeded to Guruve and sold the car to Gas Maleta for US$2-000 and shared the money.

Investigations were carried out leading out to the arrest of the pair in Mutare over the weekend.

-Newsday