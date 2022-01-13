ZimEye
At Harare Central Police Station, @PoliceZimbabwe is yet to advise @ARTUZ_teachers leaders & members of the charges they are preferring against them since they were arrested Wednesday. Our lawyers are currently attending to them at the police station.— ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) January 13, 2022
