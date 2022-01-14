How Passion Java Killed Roki

By Music Editor| Roki was once a super creative artist of international standards and his collection of hits is too telling. It includes his amapiano with DJ Stavo (UK) which was totally organic in both constructs and viewership.

The latest observations strengthen legal action against Passion Java and the musician Roki, as it becomes all too clear how the Java powered musician, stole, or better said, in academic words: plagiarized Ammara Brown’s 4 million view-Mukoko song, and bastardsized it into a West African gospo. Every attempt to repaint the stolen car, backfired and this so, dismally.

ZimEye music expert. Cucsman, today throws several factors into the open, that are now criminal-litigation material.

Roki’s song has struggled for popularity resulting in the record label purchasing fake views on the YouTube channel.

Cucsman who is also the genius of the Ngaapinde song

together with the ZimEye editorial team challenge Roki and his producers over the following suspicious elements:

The snare drum pattern which is totally identical to Ammara’s. The cha-cha, cha repeat which is the foremost distinctive feature in Mafuta, is the same introduced by Ammara 5 years ago. The lead guitar crescendo which is completely replicated across Roki’s song, a pattern that is exactly similar to the female singer’s hit song 5 years ago.

The cord progression used by Roki, why is it exactly similar to Ammara’s. Coming down to the choreography, why is it that Roki hired an equal number of dancers, as Ammara: four? Is this a coincidence and not a notorious goal-in-cident? Yes of course Java’s is a church song, at least you meant it to be but did you have to copy everything, from melody, to drum pattern, and even the dance choreography?

AMARRA BROWN 5 YEARS AGO

ROKI A FEW DAYS AGO

These striking similarities, all of them falling upon each other in one hit, do they demonstrate creativity or daylight theft? Does Passion Java understand the criminal implications of plagiarism?

