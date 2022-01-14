ZimEye
1/2 Police in Mat South arrested a 25 year old man in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 13/01/22 at Majoda Farm, West Nicholson. The suspect, who was allegedly drunk and misbehaving, struck the victim (45) several times on the head and stomach with— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) January 14, 2022
1/2 Police in Mat South arrested a 25 year old man in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 13/01/22 at Majoda Farm, West Nicholson. The suspect, who was allegedly drunk and misbehaving, struck the victim (45) several times on the head and stomach with
2/2 two burning logs over an unknown issue resulting in the instant death of the victim. #notomurder.
— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) January 14, 2022
2/2 two burning logs over an unknown issue resulting in the instant death of the victim. #notomurder.