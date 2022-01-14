Women To Watch In Banking And Finance Top 10 Unveiled

By A Correspondent- Women to Watch in Banking and Finance program has announced the list of Top 10 women shaping Africa’s financial services sector.

The list was compiled following a 3 month entry period which saw professionals from Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe submit applications.

Kenyan WallStreet and Kaleidoscope Consultants partnered on the Awards to highlight the efforts of the women shaping and influencing the sector through their organizations. The Top 10 will be feted during a special ceremony later in April this year.

“Globally, we need to reframe what leadership in finance looks like. These African women have demonstrated commendable impact across various industries that make up the highly-competitive, male-dominated financial services sector. It is inspiring to see how the Angaza Top 10 are multifaceted professionals who have turned around financial institutions, and driven digital innovation initiatives, while making time to give back to society in a transformational way,” said Ms. Nuru Mugambi, Angaza Awards Chairperson.

The Angaza Awards criteria included an assessment of the applicants’ area of responsibility and contribution to firm performance. Various women were also awarded for achievement that transcended the institution and resulted in shared value creation. Women professionals in Banking, Capital Markets, Insurance, Fintech, Investment Banking & Fund Management, Microfinance, and Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) were invited to submit their applications or nominations via the Awards Web page.

Listed below are the top 10 Angaza Awards women to watch

1 Marjorie Mayida Fund Management & Investment Banking Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, Old Mutual Investment Group Zimbabwe

2 Rina Hicks Capital Markets Operations Director, Faida Investment Bank Ltd. Kenya, Rwanda & Uganda



3 Rahel Musyoki FinTech / InsureTech Business Development Manager, CarePay (M-TIBA) Kenya

4 Gakii Mwongera Banking Group Head of Internet Banking, Equity Group Holdings, Ltd Multiple including Democratic Republic of Congo

5 Sharon Kinyanjui FinTech / Cross-Border Payments Regional Director – EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), WorldRemit Ltd. Multiple including Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania & Uganda

6 Christine Baingana Banking & MicroFinance Chief Executive Officer, Urwego Bank Rwanda

7 Venus Hampinda Banking Finance Director & Regional Head, Strategic Tax Solutions, Absa Zambia

8 Dr. Millicent Omukaga Development Finance Institution Office of the President Advisor – Women Empowerment and Affirmative Finance, African Development Bank Group Côte d’Ivoire

9 Beth Jomo Insurance General Manager – Retail Business Development, Britam Group Kenya

10 Jacqueline Karasha Insurance Head of Corporate Business, Sanlam Life Insurance Ltd. Kenya

The 2022 Awards follows last year’s program which featured Dr. Nancy Onyango of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and New York Times Best-Selling Author Gail Evans as keynote speakers. It was sponsored by Equity Bank Group and Old Mutual.