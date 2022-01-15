Minor Dies From Bee Attack

By A Correspondent- The one-year-six months old Rutenga minor who was attacked by a swarm of bees on the afternoon of January 13, died upon admission at Neshuro District Hospital hours after the vicious attack.

Praise Mombeyarara, who was with her mother on their way to Rutenga Bus Stop reportedly fell from her back after a swarm of bees suddenly attacked them near the Netone area.

An eyewitness who was together with Praise’s mother, who also suffered some bee bites told TellZim News that the insects were provoked by some kids before making a surprise attack on them as they were passing.

“I was together with Praise’s mother when we were suddenly attacked by the bees. Her child who was on her back fell during the attack and the bees ended up shifting to the minor engulfing her as they stung her all over the body,” said the lady who identified herself as Mai Archford.

Roving their vehicles around the helpless minor, some motorists tried all but in vain to rescue the child from further attacks.

The hovering bees ended up penetrating through the helpless crying minor’s mouth, attacking everyone daring to come closer.

As the crowd struggled to chase the bees, the girl’s father who was immediately telephoned, rushed to the scene where he used some burning tyres to disperse the bees but they had already caused fatal harm on the minor.

The minor together with her mother were rushed to Rutenga Clinic and then to a local private surgery before being referred to Neshuro District Hospital where the child died upon admission.

By the time of writing, Praise’s mother was still admitted at the District Hospital while burial arrangements for the minor were being progress