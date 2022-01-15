Rusike Finds New Home

Warriors striker Evans Rusike has reportedly joined DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United.

The 31-year old was last attached to a club when he was at SuperSport United, whom he parted ways with in June last year.

South Africa publication iDiski Times, is reporting that Rusike has penned a deal with Babina Noko, which will be announced soon.

Sekhukhune is also home to Zimbabwean players Willard Katsande, Talent Chawapiwa, Tapiwa Kapini, Blessing Sarupinda and Charlton Mashumba.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe