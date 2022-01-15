ZRP Announces Commencement Of Blitz Targeting Plateless, Unregistered Vehicles

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the commencement of an operation targeting unregistered and unlicenced vehicles as well as those without plates.

A police statement said there are no exemptions emphasising that all vehicles that do not have plates, that are unregistered or unlicensed will be impounded. Pindula News presents the police statement:

COMMENCEMENT OF OPERATION TARGETING PLATELESS, UNREGISTERED AND UNLICENSED MOTOR VEHICLES

The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs that the operation targeting plateless, unregistered and unlicensed motor vehicles commenced today, 15th January 2022, and we continue to urge motorists to abide by the law and comply with police directives.

As we carry out this operation, the motoring public is advised that there are no exemptions in as far as this operation is concerned. All plateless, unregistered and unlicensed motor vehicles will be impounded and cases referred to Court for prosecution, including Government vehicles.

The operation is being conducted in order to account for criminals who are committing crimes using these plateless, unregistered and unlicensed motor vehicles.

We continue to warn all those with criminal intentions that we will be

ruthless with them in ensuring that sanity prevails on our roads.

(BLESSMORE CHISHAKA) Chief Superintendent

Staff Officer (Press, Public and International Relations) to the Commissioner-General of Police

Police General Headquarters