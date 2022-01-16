Time For Young People To Fight For Future

Tinashe Sambiri|Defiant MDC Alliance Youth Assembly member Makomborero Haruzivishe has declared that there is no retreat as far as the people’s struggle is concerned.

Mako made the remarks at a media briefing in Harare on Friday.

He spent 10 months in prison for speaking on behalf of suffering citizens.

Mako took a swipe at the Zanu PF regime for trampling on citizens’ fundamental rights.

He challenged young people to fight for their future.

“We are not looking back at all. The regime is afraid of young people. Citizens are suffering out there. It is our duty as young people to fight for emancipation,” said Mako.

Watch video below: