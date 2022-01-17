Unconditionally Release

17 January 2022

Unconditionally Release incarcerated 16 Teachers

As a follow up to our twitter solidarity message with our colleagues in Artuz, were reiterate our call for the unconditional release of 16 teachers including the president of Artuz, Obert Masaraure.

Their incarceration is callous and a monument of Zimbabwe injustice, violating the national

constitution and Labour Conventions. The rights to demonstrate and assembly are guaranteed in

the national constitution and Labour Conventions. Arresting teachers for merely reminding their

employer that they are hungry and starving consequent of a meagre salary can never be condoned

in a country 42 years after independence.

Henceforth we remind the government that a threat to teachers anywhere is a threat to teachers

everywhere in Zimbabwe. The arrest of 16 teachers is a threat to 140 000 teachers in Zimbabwe.

As Ptuz we call upon all teachers and all teacher unions in Zimbabwe to amplify the call for the

release of our 16 comrades behind bars. Their call for the restoration of the purchasing power

parity of teachers’ salaries, is a clarion call for all teachers in Zimbabwe. As we call for immediate

unconditional release of our colleagues, we remind the government that only US$540 and

education sector specific allowances, are a panacea to the challenges faced by teachers.

Venceremos

Dr Takavafira M. Zhou