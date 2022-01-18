MDC Alliance Mourns UK And Ireland Party Member

SAD ANNOUNCEMENT

The MDC Alliance UK and Ireland Province is deeply saddened to announce the untimely death of Leader Rita Gondokondo (Dublin, Republic of Ireland) who passed away in her sleep on 17/01/2022 in Zimbabwe where she had gone for a visit.

Leader Rita Gondokondo was the Organising Secretary for the Dublin branch in the Republic of Ireland.

She was a hardworking, committed cadre who was dedicated to fighting for change in Zimbabwe.

The Province mourns with the Gondokondo family, MDC A North District and Republic of Ireland members and leadership.

We pray for the family during this difficult time and ask for God’s peace as they make funeral arrangements.

Leader Gondokondo will be sadly missed.

May her soul rest in peace.

MDC Alliance UK & Ireland Province Communications Department