Top Masvingo Cop Labours To Stop Zanu PF Violence

By- Officer commanding Masvingo Province David Mahoya was Tuesday forced to descend on the venue of a Zanu PF PCC meeting at the Great Zimbabwe Univesity School of Education to stop escalating violence.

The Masvingo Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting chaired by a new chairman Robson Mavhenyengwa for the first time after Ezra Chadzamira was ousted just after Christmas had to be abandoned Monday as machete wielding thugs from Mashava caused havoc.

Efforts to get a comment from Mavhenyengwa were futile but The Mirror understands that the two factions, one led by Chadzamira and the other by Mavenyengwa were fighting to bring their delegates into the venue.

Chadzamira who is accused of using violence at the venue could not be reached for comment.

The meeting is supposed to elect and announce the new PCC executive following last December elections today. Each faction is fighting for a majority in the province’s most powerful structure.

Assistant Commissioner Mahoya using a large contingent of riot Police had to drag some party members out of the meeting.

Police had by 11am today removed kombis which brought machete wielding thugs into the venue.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa could also not comment on the matter.

Masvingo Urban Ward 10 councillor Sengerai Manyanga stormed out of the meeting alleging that the numbers do not constitute a quorum.

-Masvingo Mirror