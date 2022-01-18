Villagers Breathe Fire Over Land Sale

By A Correspondent- Some village heads in Goromonzi reportedly sold a piece of land valued at US$45K for just US$15K to a local businessman attracting the wrath of local residents who have vowed to block the move.

Masimba Manyanya, coordinator of Simukai Residents Trust said the land was allocated to the community in the 1980s. Manyanya said:Three villages namely Yafela, Gwaze and Muchatota were allocated a piece of land by the government.

It was to be administered by the Village Development Committee (VIDECO).

So for over 40 years this land was all grass.

However, because of encroaching urbanization the place has become a possible commercial centre because of its proximity to the road.

Recently some village heads sold the land to a local businessman triggering a huge stand-off with the community.

This past month, our village headmen and their proxies allegedly sold the land which has a commercial value of US$45 000 to a local businessman who is reported to have acquired it for a paltry US$15 000.

The businessman wants to put a supermarket at the place from the information we gathered.

The SRT Coordinator revealed that there was a physical confrontation at the site with residents vowing to stop construction.

He said he personally chased some of the workers at the site with sticks.

Manyanya added that the local councillor has intervened to calm the situation but the tensions are high warning that violence can break out any time.

While the matter is said to have been reported to the anti-corruption body, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Corruption (ZACC) the commission’s spokesperson John Makamure said he is yet to receive the report.-open council