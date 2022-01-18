'ZANU PF WILL NOT TOLERATE PEOPLE WHO DISRESPECT THE PRESIDENT' – DIRECTOR @TafadzwaMugwadi‼️



ZANU PF Director of Infor Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi said that the MDC Alliance Spokesperson was being unnecessarily provocative by calling President ED Mnangagwa illegitimate,..

1/4 pic.twitter.com/PUT35DwDtR